Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of NRG Energy worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NRG Energy Price Performance
Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 891,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,096. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
NRG Energy Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
