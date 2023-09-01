Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $420.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $514.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $1,307,685. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

