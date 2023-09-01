Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,134 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vodafone Group Public worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 145,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,949,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 1,934,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

