Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

