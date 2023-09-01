Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,543,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361,540. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

