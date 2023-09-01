Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.17. 132,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,832. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.