Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,735,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,149. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.