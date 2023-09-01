Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,178 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,246,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

