Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,116 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liberty Global Trading Down 1.8 %
LBTYA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 578,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
