Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of West Fraser Timber worth $36,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

