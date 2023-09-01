Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PulteGroup worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.73. 918,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,657. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

