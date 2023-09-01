Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $33,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 142,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,500. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

