Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,788 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Best Buy worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. 582,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,046. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

