Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$10.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,875.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 202,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

