Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 30.25 ($0.38).

Shares of Base Resources stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 283,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,893. The company has a market capitalization of £135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

