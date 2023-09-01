Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 30.25 ($0.38).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSE
Base Resources Price Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.