Status (SNT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.72 million and $1.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02128659 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,506,166.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

