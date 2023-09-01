Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.68 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.68 million and $1.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,786.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00245097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00783324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00550825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00060000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00122317 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,705,901 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media."

