Dogelon Mars Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $78.20 million and $19.19 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

