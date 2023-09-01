BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.03

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 190.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $23.03 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,797.06 or 1.00040225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.02897016 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $107.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

