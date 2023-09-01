Stifel Nicolaus Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $83.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.