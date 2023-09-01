Ethic Inc. Purchases 10,885 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. 391,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

