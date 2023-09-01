Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.