Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

