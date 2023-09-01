Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 616,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

