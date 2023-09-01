Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $60,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.46. 76,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,727. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.75 and a 200 day moving average of $321.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

