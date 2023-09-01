WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,834. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

