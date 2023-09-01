Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

PGR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.02. 407,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.06. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

