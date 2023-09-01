WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.6 %

RS traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,453. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,503 shares of company stock worth $7,793,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

