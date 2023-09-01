Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

