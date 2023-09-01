Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 252.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,729 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,130. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

