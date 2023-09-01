Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.