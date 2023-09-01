Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LYV traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. 426,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,880. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.