Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,498. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average of $212.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.