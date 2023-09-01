128,000 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,414,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $27,659,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

