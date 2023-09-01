Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after buying an additional 2,246,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,184,000 after buying an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 636,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,576. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

