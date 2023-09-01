Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stantec were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Stantec by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,803,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $60,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

