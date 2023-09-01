Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RACE stock traded down $10.15 on Friday, hitting $307.59. 272,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.59.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

