Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 56,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after acquiring an additional 501,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 2,960 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 13,438 shares worth $454,182. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 258,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

