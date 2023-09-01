Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,966 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,176,340 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,912,000 after acquiring an additional 285,470 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 37.5% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,166 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 418,947 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 81,140 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 146,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 3,266,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.68. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.