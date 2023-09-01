Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 10,393 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. 82,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,805. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $232.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.85.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

