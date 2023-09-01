Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.