Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,707 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Lisa Brezonik acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

