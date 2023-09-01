Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.33. 113,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $439.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

