Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,584 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 603,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,568,000 after acquiring an additional 137,401 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $162.02. The stock had a trading volume of 585,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.58.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

