Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $40.81 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,810. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

