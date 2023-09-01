Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,844 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.89% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $40,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 103,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

