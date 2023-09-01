Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,828. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.72. Gartner has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

