NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $233.72. The company had a trading volume of 508,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

