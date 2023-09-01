GR Engineering Services Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

GR Engineering Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil & Gas. It offers feasibility studies, such as scoping, pre-feasibility, and definitive level studies, as well as study work and services that include front end engineering design, operations and process optimization, due diligence reviews, asset management system development and monitoring, risk evaluation and hazard/operability studies, technology evaluation and trade-off studies, and refurbishment assessments.

