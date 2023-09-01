GR Engineering Services Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
GR Engineering Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
