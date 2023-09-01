Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 886,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

